FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BXS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.