Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (CVE:DSY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.90. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,020 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Destiny Media Technologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

