Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.44. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 6,800 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

