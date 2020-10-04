Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (TSE:AYM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.50. Atalaya Mining shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 466 shares.

The company has a market cap of $343.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

