DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) Shares Gap Down to $24.97

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $22.66. DiamondPeak shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 34,648 shares traded.

DiamondPeak Company Profile (NASDAQ:DPHC)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

