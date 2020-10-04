Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $3.80. Bio-Path shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 184 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.29.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

