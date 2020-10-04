Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Gap Down to $1.54

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.40. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 571 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.