ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) and The Competition Critical Contrast

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ClearPoint Neuro to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.27% -176.52% -36.06% ClearPoint Neuro Competitors -587.97% -1,381.51% -24.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million -$5.54 million -12.24 ClearPoint Neuro Competitors $1.25 billion $127.57 million -8.10

ClearPoint Neuro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ClearPoint Neuro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro Competitors 1324 4202 6889 400 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.85%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro competitors beat ClearPoint Neuro on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

