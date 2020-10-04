Critical Survey: Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Cardlytics (NYSE:CDLX)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80 Cardlytics $210.43 million 9.27 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -95.35

Cardlytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pivotal Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Cardlytics -18.86% -26.42% -17.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pivotal Acquisition and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardlytics 2 3 1 0 1.83

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.19%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

