Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) versus Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Critical Survey

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axcella Health and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -90.28% -61.05% Fate Therapeutics -881.86% -38.64% -28.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.33 Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 309.73 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -26.45

Axcella Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Axcella Health and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 1 12 0 2.92

Axcella Health currently has a consensus target price of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 188.75%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.