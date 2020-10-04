Analyzing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Nanoflex Power (NASDAQ:OPVS)

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nanoflex Power and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67

CEVA has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.82%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanoflex Power and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 16.79 -$13.52 million N/A N/A CEVA $87.15 million 9.93 $30,000.00 $0.14 278.93

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93% CEVA 1.58% 2.20% 1.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEVA beats Nanoflex Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanoflex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

