Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

