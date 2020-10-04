Zacks Investment Research Lowers Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Sell

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

