Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Buy

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Cannae has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.