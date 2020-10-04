Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLRS. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

