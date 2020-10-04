Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

APVO stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.