ValuEngine Downgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Sell

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,557 shares in the company, valued at $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.