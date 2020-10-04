Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Azul by 301.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

