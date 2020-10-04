Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Banco Santander cut shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $124.03 on Friday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

