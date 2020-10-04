BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.46 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
