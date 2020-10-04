BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.46 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

