CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNMD opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,976.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

