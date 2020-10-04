Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

FMAO opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 144.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 38.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

