Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EARN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.99.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 226.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,303,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200,321 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 552,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 329,970 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122,455 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

