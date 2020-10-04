Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Shares of Southern Arc Minerals Inc (CVE:SA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.78. Southern Arc Minerals shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $6.30 million and a P/E ratio of 790.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

About Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

