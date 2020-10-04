Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Contrast: Norwegian Cruise Line vs. Its Rivals
Financial Contrast: Norwegian Cruise Line vs. Its Rivals
ClearPoint Neuro and The Competition Critical Contrast
ClearPoint Neuro and The Competition Critical Contrast
Cheniere Energy Partners vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis
Cheniere Energy Partners vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis
Contrasting McRae Industries & Steven Madden
Contrasting McRae Industries & Steven Madden
Critical Survey: Pivotal Acquisition and Cardlytics
Critical Survey: Pivotal Acquisition and Cardlytics
Financial Contrast: Calloway's Nursery and Fastenal
Financial Contrast: Calloway's Nursery and Fastenal


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report