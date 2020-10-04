Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

