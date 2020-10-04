ValuEngine Downgrades Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Sell

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CORE stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.43. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

