GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

GDS stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in GDS by 31.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in GDS by 20.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

