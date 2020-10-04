Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Childrens Place in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.65.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 112.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 132,541 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,157,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.