Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 9037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

