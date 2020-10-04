Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of HP stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $43,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

