NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $90.60 to $108.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $89.10 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $103.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.63.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

