iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IBB opened at $133.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.