Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77. Hanger has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $610.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.48.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.33 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 80,707.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanger will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Helmerich & Payne Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Helmerich & Payne Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
NetEase Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
NetEase Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Hanger Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Hanger Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Itron Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Itron Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
LightPath Technologies Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
LightPath Technologies Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report