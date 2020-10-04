Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77. Hanger has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $610.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.48.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.33 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 80,707.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanger will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

