Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -110.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Itron has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,777 shares of company stock valued at $218,097 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Itron by 598.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Itron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

