LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a PE ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.05. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

