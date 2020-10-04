MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.
MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
