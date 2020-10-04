MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 329,446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 103.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

