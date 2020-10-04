Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.83 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

