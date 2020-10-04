Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

