Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

CZR opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

