Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $280.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.70 million to $289.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $278.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

