Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

MCHP stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

