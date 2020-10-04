Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $69.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $296.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $300.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $310.79 million, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $315.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million.

Several analysts have commented on SNCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.19 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

