Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report sales of $227.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the lowest is $223.70 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $311.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $996.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $404,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

