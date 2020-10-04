$29.25 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post sales of $29.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.84 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $116.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $117.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.52 million, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $113.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million.

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SmartFinancial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

