Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.78 Million

Analysts expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to post $431.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $468.10 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $510.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PE stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.