$106.17 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will post $106.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.10 million and the highest is $107.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $110.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $428.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.23 million to $431.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $462.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $464.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $256,580.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,373.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,717.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $724,290 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 1.22. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Earnings History and Estimates for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

