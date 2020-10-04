Brokerages Anticipate Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report sales of $33.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $4.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 695.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $99.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 million to $128.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $139.37 million, with estimates ranging from $107.22 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,830,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,513 shares of company stock worth $2,511,766 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.