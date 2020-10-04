$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) will announce $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $60,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $220,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. CorMedix had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 11,377.14%.

CRMD stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.38. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

