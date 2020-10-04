$1.43 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 million to $7.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

