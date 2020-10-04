Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $9.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 439.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 980,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 238,767 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,860 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 159.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 814,328 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.76 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

